Kendrick boys’ basketball coach Tim Silflow has known Ty Koepp since the freshman who now stands 6-foot-2 was in diapers.
“I’m friends with his parents; watched him grow up,” Silflow said. “You’d never see him without some kind of ball in his hand, ever since he was a little kid.”
It is perhaps no wonder, then, that Koepp has just won his second Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week award in as many sports seasons, following up one from football in September with the same honor for a basketball performance this month.
It was a 19-point showing in a 48-45 come-from-behind Whitepine League Division II win for the Tigers against Highland of Craigmont on Dec. 7 that put Koepp in the spotlight this time. It was Kendrick’s first and only victory of the season to date.
“(Koepp) actually started out the Highland game not the best, and I just challenged him at halftime,” Silflow said. “I said, ‘You are a good enough athlete, we need you to help spark our team.’ He came out from halftime, and I think he had four or five steals that all led to points. That was kind of a turning point in that game.”
In addition to football and basketball, Koepp also plays baseball, with his first high school season in that sport still to come. He wants to win “hopefully many more” Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week awards across the three sports over the course of his four years at Kendrick, he said.
“I actually told him when he was in seventh grade that if he commits himself to athletics and school and keeps working hard that I really think the sky’s the limit for him,” Silflow said. “I think college already is an option for him in probably either sport, and I think if he keeps working and keeps growing, I think this kid can really accomplish a lot of things.”