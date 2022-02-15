Not normally Clarkston boys basketball’s top offensive producer, senior Tuff Tallbull cut loose in a victory against Rogers of Spokane earlier this month to notch a game-high 23 points.
“That game, I just decided I was going to shoot a lot more than I’ve usually been shooting and decided I was going to leave it all on the court,” said Tallbull, who was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week in honor of the performance.
According to Clarkston coach Justin Jones, “Tuff is extremely talented, and capable of doing what he did in that game every game. He is very intelligent and has a sense of the game. You never feel like he’s ball-centric; he just goes out and makes plays on both ends of the court.”
Tallbull, who also has competed for the Bantam football team, estimated he started playing basketball in “probably third to fourth grade” and has stuck with it since. As his senior season enters the home stretch, he hopes simply to “finish as strong as I can and enjoy it while it lasts.” He does not have firm post-graduation plans, but intends to get a college degree.
“Tuff is one of the easiest athletes I’ve ever coached, because he comes to work every day,” Jones said. “He does what he’s supposed to do, and he elevates our team no matter what we‘re doing. He elevates the people around him, and I think that’s what makes him just a special person.”