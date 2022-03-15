Lapwai’s Titus Yearout is thought to be the individual record-holder for Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week awards, having won the honor six times: four for his efforts in boys basketball and twice in football.
The 6-foot-2 senior’s latest award comes in the wake of Lapwai’s undefeated basketball season and second consecutive Idaho Class 1A Division I state title run. Yearout totaled 49 points and 17 assists in the three games at the state tournament, and surpassed the milestone of 2,000 high school career points during his team’s semifinal victory against Logos of Moscow.
“He was our captain for three years,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said of Yearout. “He brought it every day in practice, and that just led to the games, so having a leader like him is always good for any program. I feel like this is a good way for him to end his career as player of the week.”
Yearout has signed to continue his basketball career at the University of Idaho.
“He is one of the top athletes in Idaho, and he’s going to go on to do great things in the sport of basketball and in our community,” Eastman said. “He’s still close, and we’ll be able to go watch him all the time. I think his game in high school is going to translate really well (to) college. I think he’s going to have a lot of success there and be able to contribute right away.”
Yearout said he is “super-thankful for the support and just the community. They’ve always had my back, and I know that they’re happy for me, for what’s to come next.”