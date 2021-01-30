Prep Athlete of the Week: Titus Yearout

A 26-point output against Prairie on Jan. 19 and a stat-sheet-littering 31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks at Troy on Jan. 22 were nothing out of the ordinary for Lapwai boys’ basketball player Titus Yearout.
“He’s been averaging close to 25-to-30 points a game,” Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman said.
Nevertheless, the dominant showings in back-to-back Whitepine League Division I victories caught the attention of Tribune readers and brought Yearout his second Prep Athlete of the Week award in as many sports seasons.
Yearout previously won in football season, but he’s more well-known for his basketball skills.
“He definitely has been working on his total game,” Eastman said. “His rebounding, his steals, his other stats have all gone up this year, just from the hard work he’s put in in the offseason and during season.
“He has a really good head on his shoulders — one of the highest GPAs on our basketball team. He has goals set where he really wants to play college-level basketball and make a career out of it. ... He’s proud to be from Lapwai; he’s proud to be a Wildcat. He’s a two-year captain of our team. It just shows his ability to lead.”
This season, he hopes to lead the way to the very top.
“Whenever you’re wearing a Lapwai jersey, you’ve got that expectation to be playing at the highest level you can and getting to State,” Yearout said. “That goal is to win the state championship.”