Titus Yearout of Lapwai is no stranger to the Tribune's Prep Athlete of the Week award.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior received the honor for the fifth time in his high school career after he racked up 274 yards of offense and seven total touchdowns in the Wildcats' 62-26 football victory Oct. 16 against Logos.
"We practiced hard that week," said Yearout, who passed for four touchdowns and ran for three against the Knights. "We kind of went out and did our thing. I hit our wide receivers; we just outplayed the other team."
Three of Yearout's Prep Athlete awards have come from basketball — the sport which he has signed on to play with the University of Idaho beginning next year — while this marks his second time winning it in football.
Yearout helped lead the boys' basketball to the state title earlier this year, and is hoping for an opportunity to repeat the feat in another sport as the Wildcats sit at 6-2 overall and 6-1 in Whitepine League Division I play, second in conference to Prairie of Cottonwood and in line for a playoff berth. He listed his major goals this season as "getting to the playoffs, going deep into the playoffs my senior year, and being a contender for the championship."