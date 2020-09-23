Lapwai football quarterback Titus Yearout won the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week Award for the week of Sept. 7-12 after totaling 536 offensive yards and accounting for eight touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 50-6 season-opening victory Sept. 11 against Whitepine League rival Troy.
The junior previously had been recognized as Prep Athlete of the Week for his efforts with the school’s boys’ basketball team, but this is his first such award in football.
“(I’m) obviously pretty excited and happy,” Yearout said of his reaction to earning the award. “It felt really good to get it in football, mainly because I’m known for my basketball. Being able to be honored in football, that was pretty great.”
Yearout, who feared like many that this season would not happen because of the coronavirus pandemic, feels he has made great strides as a football player.
“I think I’ve improved a lot, maybe because last year was my first year playing the position of quarterback,” he said. “This year, I got older, got some more experience. Just having a better football mind, I guess you’d say, being able to read the game better — and my body is bigger and stronger from last year. That’s probably the main things right there.”
Yearout, who has aspirations to play college sports, has not yet settled on a school of choice. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, Native American cultural activities, and volunteering in the community.
“Thank you to my fans and supporters out there,” he said.