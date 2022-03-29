Senior Tiger Carringer of Clarkston batted a perfect 5-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI to spearhead a 16-4 Bantam victory against Kellogg earlier this month.
“That was definitely my best day hitting ever,” Carringer said.
More than that, it was enough to get him voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Carringer started playing baseball at four years old, and “just loved it ever since,” he said.
He attributes his performance against Kellogg to “hard practice, and just keeping a relaxed mentality at the plate more than I ever have before.”
Carringer also played four seasons of Bantam football, and was the “unquestioned leader” of the team this past season, according to coach Brycen Bye.
“Everybody respects Tiger as a person,” Bye said. “He’s really done a great job his senior year of being an all-around student-athlete for Clarkston.”
Carringer aspires to help lead Clarkston baseball to a league title his senior season. After graduating, he plans to “fight fires with the US Forest Service over the summer, and then go study at WSU.”