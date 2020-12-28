Prep Athlete of the Week: Terrell Ellenwood-Jones

While it was a 22-point showing with six 3-pointers in Lapwai’s 59-44 win against Kamiah on Dec. 17 that gained Terrell Ellenwood-Jones recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week, coach Zachary Eastman feels that the sophomore “starts most of his offense from his defense.”
Through the season thus far, Ellenwood-Jones has led the Wildcats in steals with an average of 7.6 per game, along with assists at 4.8 per game. He is the team’s third-leading scorer at 11.2 points per game.
“He’s stepping into a big role this year, being our starting point guard while only being a sophomore,” Eastman said. “He puts a lot of time into the gym, and he really does work on his shot a lot. His number one thing that he brings to the team is his defensive intensity.”
Like more than one of his current teammates, Ellenwood-Jones comes from a family of Lapwai basketball players that includes his uncle Littlefoot Ellenwood, who helped lead the Wildcats to a streak of 81 consecutive victories in the late 1980s. Terrell, who has spoken in the past of a desire to break Littlefoot’s records, stands the same height as his uncle at 5-foot-10, and he may have more inches left to gain.
“He does a lot more than score, but he’s one of those people you can’t leave open,” Eastman said. “He’s a very deadly shooter. He’s a pass-first point guard. With his athletic ability, his quickness, he gets everyone involved, and when it’s time for him to step in and make his shot, he’s one of our better shooters. He’s a great kid — comes with a lot of energy every day. He knows that to win a championship starts on defense.”