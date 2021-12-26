The defending Idaho Class 1A state champion Lapwai boys basketball team proved itself a giant-killer Dec. 18 as it took down Class 5A foe Coeur d'Alene, thanks in no small part to Terrell Ellenwood-Jones rising to the occasion with career highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds.
For an additional feather in his cap, the junior point guard was voted the Tribune's Prep Athlete of the Week.
Coach Zachary Eastman considers Ellenwood-Jones to have a "pass-first mentality" that is a boon to the team, calling him "one of the best passers in the state." The Coeur d'Alene game, meanwhile, represented a breakthrough for him in being assertive and taking his own shot when it presented itself.
"He was feeling it, and his teammates started looking for him," Eastman said.
"Coming into the game, my teammates were just, like, hyping me up," Ellenwood-Jones said. "They already knew. I think I play better against higher-level competition, so I knew I was going to have a good game."
Ellenwood-Jones comes from a "long line of point guards," as Eastman puts it. Most famous among them would be his uncle, Littlefoot Ellenwood, who helped the Wildcats to an 81-game winning streak in the 1980s before graduating to play for College of Idaho. Littlefoot has been something of an idol and mentor for Terrell, who has long spoken of a desire to break his records.
"Me and my uncle, we always used to smack-talk each other," Ellenwood-Jones said. "He said I couldn't do it; he was just trying to push me, I think. We were always competitive for sure — I told him I was going to be better than him every time I saw him."
Ellenwood-Jones is also a receiver for the Wildcat football team, which advanced to the semifinal round. His top goal this basketball season, unsurprisingly, is to help his team win a second consecutive state title, and he hopes to "lead the state in assists" while doing so. He currently averages a team-high eight assists per game.