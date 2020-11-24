Prep Athlete of the Week: Tayden Hibbard

While an injury-ridden Prairie Pirates squad came up just short in a 42-40 1A Division I state semifinal defeat to Oakley on Nov. 13, it was not for any lack of effort from junior fullback and linebacker Tayden Hibbard.
Hibbard totaled 145 yards, completed a touchdown run and two-point conversion, and made a sack in a showing that gained him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“He did a bit of everything offensively and defensively,” coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “He ran a big touchdown, caught a couple passes, put the pressure on defensively. He’s just a tough, good all-around football player.
“He’s probably one of the few kids I’ve ever had that never takes a play off,” Hasselstrom said. “He’s got a motor that just doesn’t ever seem to stop. Doesn’t matter if it’s on the offensive or defensive side of the ball, or on special teams.”
Hibbard played JV as a freshman before distinguishing himself last year on varsity special teams.
“He was our first guy down, and just made tackle after tackle last year,” Hasselstrom said. “You kind of knew he had a spark in him as a sophomore.”
In his free time, Hibbard has been working, among other things, on obtaining a pilot’s license.
“He does a lot of cool stuff,” Hasselstrom said. “He’s a pretty well-rounded kid. He’s smart, too, so he’s a good one.”
Hibbard started nearly all season as a junior and figures to be a linchpin for the team next year.