Lewiston senior Taryn Barney had one of the most successful outings a high school softball player could dream of earlier this month when she reached base on all eight of her at-bats in a doubleheader against Moscow and hit for the cycle in Game 2.
In recognition of her performance, Barney was named the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
The 5-foot-10 catcher started playing softball in little league minors and has been active alongside many of her current teammates since well before high school.
“Their support and support from family and coaches have really kept me going,” Barney said.
Taryn was also a member of Lewiston’s basketball varsity last season, and has two younger sisters — junior Loryn and freshman Jenna — who are among her teammates on the Bengal softball roster.
After graduating, Taryn plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler, where she will continue her softball career while majoring in criminal justice.