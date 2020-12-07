Leading the charge in the Prairie girls’ basketball victory against the Lewiston JV on Nov. 24 was sophomore Tara Schlader, who fell just short of a rare triple-double performance with 20 points, 14 rebounds and nine steals.
But she did not fall short of gaining recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“She goes after every ball like it’s her last,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said of Schlader. “She is definitely well-driven, and always wanting to kind of fill in and do what you want. Has tons of desire, tons of determination, and just honestly never says ‘die.’”
The 5-foot-9 post comes from a family of basketball players who introduced her to the game at a young age and keep her active “not just during the season, but during the offseason,” Mader noted.
“I wanted to keep the (family) tradition going I guess,” Schlader said of her commitment to basketball. “I guess I’ve just continued to grow and love the sport as I’ve gotten older and started to understand it a little bit more.”
Along with basketball, Schlader also plays volleyball and softball, and she is active in student chapters of BPA (Business Professionals of America) and HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America).
As one might expect of a player with her pediwgree in a program with a history like that of Prairie, Schlader has her eyes set firmly on Idaho Class 1A Division I state glory this season.
“It’s a tradition at our school that the girls make it to State, and I’d like to have a state championship under my belt,” she said.
“I think everyone on our team is very qualified for that this year especially, so i think we should take advantage of that, and I think we could make it all the way.”