She’s not a starter, but sophomore Sayquis Greene nonetheless contributes significantly to the success of the Lapwai High girls’ basketball team, which sports a 21-1 overall record, including a 12-0 mark in league play. The Wildcats rely on Greene to set the tone for the rest of the team.
Coming off the bench and delivering a 22-point, 11-rebound performance in a 67-36 road victory against the Troy Trojans not only helped Lapwai clinch the Whitepine League Division I title, it helped Greene earn Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week honors in an online readers’ poll.
Lapwai interim coach Ada Marks said Greene has become accustomed to being the first person on the bench.
“Shes a great team player and a great asset to have for our team,” she said. “That’s her biggest thing — she worries about the team first. She’s my go-to and she looks to do whatever she can to help us.”
That type of unselfishness is one of the more important reasons the Wildcats have fared so well in the win column. Throughout the season, Greene has continued to improve her game and mentality, and that’s something that doesn’t come easily to most second-year high school basketball players.
“Mentally shes been even better about staying focused and picking her teammates up,” Marks said. “And on the court she is always where the ball is, anticipating passes on defense, diving on the floor for loose balls, hustling all over the court for us.
“Such great awareness,” Marks said. “Her overall game has come a long way this season, and with this being my first year coaching her, it helps that she is always willing to learn.”