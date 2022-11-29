Sawyer Hewett of Kendrick was out of commission for six weeks of the Tigers’ undefeated football season with what coach Zane Hobart called “significant muscle damage.”

It was particularly remarkable, then, when the sophomore who had only recently returned to action totaled 257 yards of offense with two touchdowns apiece rushing and receiving as the Tigers clawed past Dietrich 42-34 on Nov. 18 to retain their Idaho Class 1A Division II state title. His performance and the circumstances under which it occurred were enough to gain him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

