Sawyer Hewett of Kendrick was out of commission for six weeks of the Tigers’ undefeated football season with what coach Zane Hobart called “significant muscle damage.”
It was particularly remarkable, then, when the sophomore who had only recently returned to action totaled 257 yards of offense with two touchdowns apiece rushing and receiving as the Tigers clawed past Dietrich 42-34 on Nov. 18 to retain their Idaho Class 1A Division II state title. His performance and the circumstances under which it occurred were enough to gain him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“It was amazing,” Hewett said of the title game. “I give a lot of credit to my teammates; if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have had the game I had. ... Everyone did their job, and we were successful at the end.”
Hobart described Hewett, who also plays club hockey and is a standout for Kendrick track and field, as “one of our weight room leaders” and a player who is “always looking to get better.”
“(Hewett) worked hard for six or seven weeks in physical therapy,” Hobart said. “I was just really proud of him, to put himself in those shoes to be able to play in that game. Shows you what kind of athlete he is; shows you the kind of dedication he has to the sport.
“I’m excited to see where he can take his body, and watch him get bigger, faster, stronger.”