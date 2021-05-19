Samantha Mader’s 5-for-8 batting performance with a double, a triple and two home runs earlier this month against Post Falls was instrumental as Lewiston softball clinched its first Inland Empire League title in program history.
In recognition of the showing, Mader was selected as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Sam was one of my team captains this year,” Lewiston coach Kristin Delp said. “She’s been working really hard. She’s one of the first people to say hi to everybody on the field. ... The game that she got nominated for was senior night, and she just kicked butt that night. It was a good night for her.”
Mader got her start in area youth T-ball at around age 4 and “just kept with” ball sports, in her words. A little more than a decade later, she would play for an LC Lightning summer travel ball team that placed nationally. In her time in the high school program, she matured not only into a fearsome hitter, but into one of Lewiston’s “go-to pitchers,” as Delp put it.
Although the Bengals ultimately fell short of qualifying for the state tournament, Mader looked back with fondness and pride at their successful season.
“It was pretty awesome,” she said. “I had a good group of girls, and just winning league champs for the first time in Lewiston history was super awesome. Getting through the first round of Districts and playing for the district title was cool.”
Away from the softball field, Mader has been a National Honor Student and a member of Lewiston High School’s poetry and Health Occupation Students of America clubs. After graduating, she is interested in studying for a career in pharmacy, possibly at Idaho State University.