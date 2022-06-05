Late last month, Rhoda Wang of Pullman completed an undefeated tennis season by sweeping to victory in the Class 2A girls state singles tournament at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.
Wang, who had never so much as dropped a set all spring, continued that streak as she captured the first state title for a Pullman tennis player in 17 years. She was only a freshman.
The effort gained her recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Wang’s semifinal matchup against hard-hitting Taraneh Khalighi of Sammamish saw her tested more than she had been all season, trailing at times in the first set before rallying to take it 7-5, then coasting through a 6-1 second set. In the final, she topped familiar league foe Tiffany Phout of East Valley 6-1, 6-2.
“Winning that semifinals match was really tough,” Wang said. “Since I closed out the first set, I think I just became more confident in the second set, and that came along with me in the finals.”
Wang grew up practicing with her older brother Ambrose, a senior captain for this year’s boys team who was himself part of a third-place state boys doubles pairing. She is known for her rare combination of power, consistency and accuracy from the back of the court off both the forehand and backhand sides.
“Rhoda impressed the fans that watched her matches,” Pullman coach Dan Vollmer said.
Away from the tennis court, Rhoda plays violin in the school orchestra. Her main goal in tennis for the time being is to repeat as state champion next year.