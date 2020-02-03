PREP ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Reuben Thill

Reuben Thill won this award for the week of Jan. 19-25. The latest winner, AJ Sobotta, will be featured soon.
When practicing, Lewiston High junior wrestler Reuben Thill will often dominate his teammates before providing an equal measure of encouragement.
“He’s always trying to find the bright side of something,” Lewiston coach Stuart Johnson said of Thill, who wrestles at 182 pounds but will sometimes work with the Bengals’ heavyweight at practice.
“Our heavyweight is brand new to the sport and one of the things I’ve noticed recently is Reuben, when he does have to wrestle (Lewiston’s heavyweight), if Reuben beats him real bad, he’ll start talking to him like, ‘If you do this move or this one, it’ll kind of help you.’
“So he’s kind of jumping into that coaching role. He’s knocking him down and then bolstering him up so he’ll try harder next time and (Thill) does a lot of that.”
Thill isn’t so encouraging against opponents.
He recently won his second consecutive Clearwater Classic championship, earning a Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week award as voted by online readers.
Thill’s placed this season in the top eight at two major tournaments, Tri State and Rollie Lane, and Johnson predicts more of the same when the Idaho Class 5A state tournament rolls around.
“Tri State, he placed top eight, which is a huge feat when you have 60-plus teams,” Johnson said. “Going down to Rollie Lane, there were over 90 teams, and again he’s placing top eight.
“I think he’ll be a contender (to place) this year at State. I hate to make predictions but he’s one that’s been improving so much that ... as we continue through the season, he’ll be one to watch, for sure.”