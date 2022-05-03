Late last month, Potlatch senior Rebecca Butterfield went on a tear in the pitcher’s circle, delivering a one-hitter in a shutout of Kendrick followed up with an 11-strikeout Game 1 and a complete Game 2 in a doubleheader sweep of Nezperce.
Her excellence having come to the public’s attention, she was named the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Butterfield has been playing softball since she was 3 years old, and grew up watching her older sisters Kelsey and Shaylee compete in the sport. Her father Dean, who introduced her to softball, doubles as the high school coach.
“She’s just a good all-around pitcher,” Dean said of his 5-foot-8 inch daughter. “She works hard.”
Rebecca has also been active for the Loggers in volleyball, basketball and cheerleading, and is involved in the local 4H chapter. Her favorite thing about competing for Potlatch has been the camaraderie built over years growing up and playing alongside her teammates.
“They’ve always been like family to me,” she said.
After graduating from Potlatch, Rebecca hopes to continue her softball career playing for Walla Walla Community College.