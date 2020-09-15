Clearwater Valley High boys’ cross country runner Preston Amerman is “absolutely a leader” for the team in practice as much as he is on the race course, according to coach Jeff Loewen.
A returning two-time 1A/2A state-meet qualifier, Amerman opened his 2020 season by winning the Whitepine League Invitational at Deary’s Moose Creek on Sept. 2 with a time of 19 minutes, 8 seconds. He was selected by online readers as this school year’s first Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week.
“He works very hard,” Loewen said. “He’s even helping out middle school kids that he’s really working with.”
Amerman, who boasts a career personal best 5,000-meter time of 17:25, placed 74th in the 2018 Idaho 1A/2A state meet and 29th last year, will be looking to make further inroads at this year’s state event.
Loewen said Amerman hopes to continue his running career in college and is exploring his postsecondary options, one of which is Montana State University, where Amerman has recently visited.
“There’s a pretty good chance that I’ll probably go there,“ Amerman said.
He has also focused on improving his times in the 5,000-meter, and continue to push his personal bests as the season pushes along, ”I want to try to get into the low 16s, get as close to 16-flat as possible,” he said.