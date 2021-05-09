Clearwater Valley High School’s Preston Amerman has been involved in Kooskia’s youth track and field community since the sixth grade.
Now a senior, he is seeing the fruits of his dedication. The distance runner was named the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week after sweeping to victory in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs at the Central Idaho Invitational meet May 1 in Lapwai.
Amerman — who also leads the Rams’ cross country team (for which he previously won another Prep Athlete of the Week award) and plays for the basketball team — has not lost a step because of inactivity during the COVID shutdown as many track and field athletes have this season, but is setting new personal records on a weekly basis.
“I came into the season pretty strong, and my coach made sure to tell me that he likes seeing me continue working hard even after my first meet went really well,” Amerman said. “He says a lot of people, when that happens, it gets to their head and they don’t think they need to keep on training. I knew there were bigger goals and faster times I needed to get to, so I continued pushing myself.”
Amerman’s goals in the closing stages of this season include claiming district titles in all three distance events plus a relay, medaling in all of those events at State, and “see(ing) if I can take home any gold medals.”
After high school, he intends to go to Montana State University, where he is undecided about competing for the track team, but plans to study business and electronic music production.
Amerman said he has an interest in digital audio work stations at which he can synthesize music, and in “all aspects of music, from music theory to live instrumentation to recording live instruments, because I ... enjoy every part of it, and just about every genre of music there is.”