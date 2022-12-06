Senior Morgan Wemhoff of Nezperce logged her first career double-double recently with 13 points and 10 rebounds in a 36-28 nonleague win against Orofino.
For another feather in her cap, Wemhoff won the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week award to boot.
“She’s one of the players that puts in a lot of time in the offseason,” Nezperce coach Callie Zenner said. “She’s really been working — lifting weights, shooting, getting stronger and better every game — and it’s showing a lot this season.”
Wemhoff has been playing basketball since taking it up with an AAU league in elementary school.
“I really like the team aspect of it,” she said. “We always try to find ways to have fun and everything. Everybody’s just trying to boost each other.”
The 5-foot-9 post has averaged 10 points and 11.5 rebounds per game so far this season, and is shooting better than 40 percent from the field. In addition to basketball, she has also competed in track, softball and volleyball in her time at Nezperce.
“As a team, our biggest goal right now is to actually make it to State,” said Wemhoff, who was in the eighth grade last time the Nighthawks qualified for the Class 1A Division II state basketball tournament.
After graduating from high school this coming spring, Wemhoff plans to go to college at a school to-be-determined, and is interested in studying business