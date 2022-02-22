On most any other small-school boys basketball team, 6-foot sophomore guard Mason Brown of Lapwai might be the premier starter and season-long high-scorer.
On the unbeaten defending state champion Wildcats squad, however, he has had fewer chances so far to shine. One of those came in the team’s regular-season Whitepine League Division I finale against Potlatch earlier this month, when Brown shot 4-for-4 from 3-point range and totaled a team-high 20 points to lead Lapwai to a 66-39 victory.
In recognition of that performance, he was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“After he made his first shot, his teammates really started to look for Mason, and he made four 3s in a row,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “... Mason is probably one of our better defenders, so he got a couple steals that turned into easy buckets. That’s the kind of basketball we try to play, is our defense turning into easy offense. Mason is pretty much what Lapwai Wildcat basketball is.”
Brown feels that the performance “really shows that each game, I’m getting better and better. I’m just getting more confidence in myself.”
Eastman considers Brown “one of our most physical players,” thanks in no small part to his experience on the football team, for which he is a standout running back and wide receiver.
As Lapwai heads into another state tournament as top seed, Brown hopes both to contribute to another title this season and to be prepared to take on a consistently bigger role in the future.
“My goals are to keep working in the offseason, and come into the season playing my game,” he said. “... The seniors are going to be gone, so I’m going to be next up, so I’ve just got to focus on that.”