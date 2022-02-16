This week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lapwai boys basketball player Mason Brown. He finished with a game-high 20 points Friday as the host Wildcats wrapped up an undefeated Whitepine League Division I season with a 66-37 win against Potlatch.
Brown won with 628 votes. Clearwater Valley girls basketball player Tobie Yocum was second with 620 votes. Grangeville girls basketball player Bailey Vanderwall was third with 250 votes. Deary girls basketball player Araya Wood finished fourth with 242 votes. Garfield-Palouse girls basketball player Kenzi Pedersen was fifth (149) and Troy girls basketball Isabelle Raasch took sixth (138).
Brown wins a $15 gift card from P1FCU and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.