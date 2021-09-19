Genesee volleyball's Makenzie Stout is "a tremendous volleyball player for one, but a better person," according to coach Pete Crowley.
The junior setter was voted the Tribune's Prep Athlete of the Week after she totaled 40-for-40 serving with 12 aces, providing 43 assists through back-to-back straight-set wins against Kamiah and Orofino on Sept. 7.
"I definitely think it was one of my best matches, and as a team, when we won in three sets against Kamiah," Stout said. "That's when everybody came together and the energy on the court was really good."
Stout followed up on that outing by adding 21 digs and 27 assists in a five-set victory against Logos a day later.
Crowley, who has known Stout through community volleyball clinics and other activities since she was an elementary schooler, has long been "acutely aware" of her volleyball talents and her progress toward becoming a leader for the Bulldogs.
"Great student. Just a super kid," he said. "Responsible, accountable, cheers as loud as she can for her teammates and just does everything right. On the court, she can do just about everything, which actually makes my job kind of challenging trying to figure out what I should have her do."
Stout is active in Club ZZU volleyball during the offseason, and also plays for the Genesee girls' varsity basketball team.
"I've been playing volleyball for a long time," Stout said. "I like the team aspect of it, and the fast pace of the game."
With her team sitting at 4-2 on the season, both defeats coming in down-to-the-wire five-setters, Stout feels the Bulldogs are "very close" to where they need to be to achieve postseason success this fall, and hopes to help lead them there. After concluding her high school volleyball career next year, she is interesting in going on to play in college.