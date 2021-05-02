Many area high school track and field athletes saw their marks fall this season as a result of the COVID lockdowns’ interruption of their careers.
Not Lewiston’s Madigan Kelly, who “picked up ahead of where she left off last year,” as coach Keith Stuffle put it. The Bengal senior’s first-place finish at the Christina Finney Co-ed Relays in Post Falls with a personal best 300-meter hurdle time of 46.97 seconds on April 23 gained her recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“The competition was pretty good, so I was just trying to go out there and run my best,” Kelly said.
“Madigan, she’s just such a warrior,” Stuffle said. “Throughout the shutdown, she was going down to the track. She did it all through State in hopes we might compete, all through the summer, fall, winter. We were able to do a lot of video coaching and keep her skills up. She’s just super dedicated.
“I’m praying she continues to excel and brings home some kind of hardware from the state meet.”
Stuffle’s description of Kelly as a “warrior” might be seen as particularly fitting in light of the fact she has signed to compete for the Lewis-Clark State track and field team after her graduation.
Kelly was inspired to take up track and field by her mother, who had her own promising career cut short by cancer. Madigan reached the Class 5A state final in 2019, and is looking to go back and “win some state titles” this year.
“That’s probably my biggest goal,” she said.