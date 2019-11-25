PREP ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Maddy Dixon

Maddy Dixon recorded 40 kills during the state finals and semifinals to power the Pomeroy High volleyball team to the Washington Class 1B title Nov. 15 in Yakima. Dixon’s haul grew when online Tribune readers voted her Prep Athlete of the Week.
Dixon added 10 blocks over her team’s final two matches, both of which went five sets. The Pirates beat Oakesdale by scores of 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 20-25, 16-14 in the finals and Almira-Coulee/Hartline 32-34, 25-19, 25-15, 15-25, 15-11 in the semifinals.
“Maddy has been our go-to hitter all season long,” coach Amy Smith said. “She’s really stepped up and we’ve had to rely on her heavily.”
On and off the court.
“She’s taken a couple of our younger kids under her wing and I don’t think I’ve ever seen her be negative,” Smith said. “She’s always positive, always uplifting.”
Dixon’s just as consistent with her play.
“She’s just solid setting, she doesn’t get rattled,” Smith said. “It’s been nice to have her to rely on this year.”
Dixon led the Pirates in kills, not that she’d tell you.
“She’s very humble, very much a team player,” Smith said. “I could talk on and on and on about Maddy this year and the effort that she gave and I couldn’t say enough.
“She’s a big part of the reason we won the championship. I’m really proud of her and really blessed to have had the opportunity to have coached her.”
