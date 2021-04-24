Injured in her freshman year and robbed of a sophomore season by the pandemic, Prairie of Cottonwood’s Mackenzie Key finally is getting a chance to shine.
The junior has posted a series of standout showings from the plate and the pitcher’s circle alike that gained her recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
In an April 12 doubleheader against Grangeville, Key pitched a complete game in the opener and provided a home run and seven RBI in Game 2 to help the Pirates earn a sweep. She tripled and struck out six batters in a 40-0 rout of Nezperce the next day, then had three hits in one contest followed by another complete-game effort in the circle in a sweep of Lapwai later in the week.
“Mackenzie’s a super quiet kind of leader that just gets the job done for me,” Prairie coach Jeff Martin said. “I’ve been coaching her since she was in fourth or fifth grade probably. ... I was planning on bringing her around last year as a sophomore. This year as a junior, she gets thrown to the wolves, and has responded really well.”
Martin described Key as being a strong batter, and having stepped up this season to become “really our go-to pitcher right now.”
Key, who has her eyes set on possible district and state titles, said the sport has “always been kind of a passion” for her ever since playing T-ball in elementary school.
“I like to improve more on it,” she said. “I like to work on everything.”
Key also is a member of the volleyball team. After finishing school, she wants to pursue a career as an ultrasound tech.