Lewiston senior Luke Mastroberardino blazed to victory in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events in a swimming quad meet Oct. 8 at Sandpoint.
“He killed it,” Luke’s father Tony Mastroberardino said. “He was on fire and won by full body lengths in both of those events.”
Luke, who won the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week award on the strength of the outing, finished with times of 22.89 seconds in the 50 and 50.72 seconds in the 100.
According to coach Derek Ax, “he’s got potential to go even further than that. That was just a preshow for what Luke is capable of and I’m very excited to see what he brings to Districts and what he brings to State.”
A returning Class 5A state bronze medalist in the 50 free, Luke harbors ambitions for a state title this year. He is also a standout hurdler and jumper for Bengal track and field, and is interested in continuing his athletic career in college.
“I just love the competitive aspect of swimming and also being able to swim with my teammates and friends,” Luke said.
“It’s great coaching Luke,” Ax said. “He’s a great leader, he’s always got a smile on and he’s really good with the other swimmers. I think there’s a lot of coaches out there that have their highest-level competitors and there’s problems or conflicts with personality, and that’s not something I’ve ever had to deal with with Luke. Even though he’s one of the fastest people in the country, you wouldn’t know it if you talked to him; you’d have to pull it out of him.”