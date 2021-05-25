This award actually pertains to the week of May 9-15, but London Kirk hardly damaged his credentials last week at the Idaho state small-school track meet.
The Deary senior handily won the 1A boys’ 100- and 200-meter dashes Saturday at Middleton High School. He also teamed with Preston Johnston, Kalab Rickerd and Brayden Stapleton to nab second place in the 800 relay, two spots better than they’d ranked in the season performance list.
Kirk’s showing led a not-very-deep Deary team to sixth in the 1A boys’ scoring.
Despite wet and windy conditions, he set a personal record with an 11.22-second time in the 100. But that wasn’t really the point.
“I didn’t really care about times, knowing the weather might be a factor,” he said. “My goal is just to win, no matter what.”
It had been Kirk’s showing in the District I-II meet at Lapwai on May 15 that earned him the Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week award, as voted upon by online readers.
In that one he broke a 26-year-old meet record by winning the 200 in 22.32. He had seen the record in a meet program that morning and made it a goal to eclipse it. He also won the 100.
Kirk is a son of Mustangs track coach Ryan Kirk and the brother of Deary boys’ basketball co-coach Jalen Kirk.
