When Lewiston High boys’ basketball player Jace McKarcher saw Post Falls’ star player barreling toward him last week in a 2-on-1 fast break, he correctly anticipated Colby Gennett would attempt a dunk rather than pass to a teammate. McKarcher planted himself near the rim, like a bowling pin waiting to be knocked down.
“It could’ve been a huge momentum swing for them,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said if Post Falls had scored on that play, with Lewiston clinging to a small, late lead. “But Jace is a hustle guy.
“And him sprinting back there and just not allowing (the dunk), it got the momentum back to us.”
McKarcher drew a charge and the Bengals went on to record a 52-49 win against the third-ranked 5A team in Idaho.
McKarcher, who scored 18 points in that game, was named Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week in a vote of online readers.
“Being only a sophomore, he definitely doesn’t play like one,” Ulrich said of the guard. “Jace is not afraid of big moments.”
As for Gennett, “I’ve seen him do that dunk before on someone (from) Clarkston,” McKarcher said, “so I knew he was going to go for it. So I said, ‘Screw it,’ and decided to get there (first) and take (the charge). At that point, I didn’t care if he dunked on me or not. I just wanted to get the call.”
McKarcher knew he gave up 6 inches in height. “And because he has some pretty good hops, I knew I couldn’t challenge him (in the air),” McKarcher said, “so I tried to take the charge and it worked out.”
McKarcher also took charge of the Bengals on offense, hitting two 3s and deftly driving the lane.