Leah Copeland of Clarkston softball says that the first place she was taken after leaving the hospital as a baby was to her older brother Cole’s baseball game. She has been playing ball since she was old enough to walk.
It is perhaps no surprise, then, that she has built up the skillset to earn recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
To win that honor earlier this month, Copeland had a five-hit showing in a doubleheader against Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers that Bantams coach Shane Burke called “pretty consistent” with what she does on a day-to-day basis.
“She’s a natural left-handed hitter,” Burke said. “She slaps small-ball hits for power and had a grand slam this year against East Valley. She can do all facets of the game from the plate, and that just makes it a nightmare for defenses to try to put her out.”
Copeland was an all-league infielder as a shortstop last year, and currently plays both that position and center field. She broke a single-season school record for stolen bases, and aspires to hold the career record before she is done.
“I just like setting goals,” said Copeland, a two-sport athlete who also plays libero for the Bantam volleyball team. “I look forward to finishing the season strong with me and my teammates, and I think that our team could go places.”