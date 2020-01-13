Lapwai High freshman girls’ basketball player Lauren Gould first played for Ada Marks, the Wild-cats’ interim coach, back in the second grade, as a member of an AAU team called Rip City Nation.
“She’s always been willing to learn,” Marks said. “She’s always been really coachable — I can get on her and she’s ready to do all the things I ask her to do.”
Among those things is being more aggressive offensively — something that helped Gould pour in 16 points in an 81-10 win against Genesis Prep recently. That breakout performance helped Gould earn Prep Athlete of the Week, as voted upon by online readers.
Part of the reason Marks felt compelled to encourage Gould to look for her shot is the shooting guard’s unselfishness; she might have felt reluctant to do so otherwise.
“Her overall basketball IQ is growing each time out there on the court,” Marks said. “Her biggest thing is her determination and her (desire) to get the ball.”
Marks called coaching Gould “a privilege.”
“She really just wants to get in there and be a contributor, whether it’s rebounds, assists, steals,” Marks said. “She’s been a really good team player and ... she contributes and meshes well with these veterans.
“She’s always been the same hard worker since she was little. She’s always played hard, and she’s always had a good attitude about everything."