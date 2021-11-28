Laney Landmark of Kamiah had 17 points — precisely the margin of victory — in the Kubs’ 45-28 season-opening win against Whitepine League foe Logos of Moscow on Nov. 19.
It was among the sophomore point guard’s career-best offensive showings, and she added multiple steals and rebounds to boot. The performance gained her recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Landmark is a three-sport athlete who also competes for Kamiah volleyball and track, and was a varsity letterwinner in all three her freshman year.
“She’s probably the most athletic girl we’ve got in the program right now,” Kubs coach Brandon Skinner said. “She’s got speed; she can jump; she’s just a very athletic young lady, and the sky’s the limit with her. ... If she’s in close, there’s probably nobody in the league that can stay in front of her.”
Since the Logos game, Landmark added another nine points in a 45-16 nonleague win against Nezperce on Nov. 23 that moved the Kubs to 2-0. Having already gone to State in track as a hurdler in the spring, she now has set her sights on helping lead Kamiah to its first state basketball berth in recent memory.
“In the past years for the girls, we haven’t done the best, but I feel like this year it’s going to be good, and I want to just win a lot and go to State,” she said.