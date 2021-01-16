While it was a 19-point offensive showing in Prairie’s 75-44 win against Timberline on Jan. 8 that gained Lane Schumacher the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week award, the junior stands out above all for his defense, according to coach Shawn Wolter.
“He shuts down whoever he’s guarding, and then still continues to have the energy to play offense,” Wolter said.
Wolter also noted the marked improvement in Schumacher’s speed and general athleticism since last year, which the 5-foot-9 wing attributed to his hard work during the summer. On the offensive side, things “finally clicked” for Schumacher against the Spartans, and Wolter hopes to see more of the same moving forward.
“That’s what I’m looking out for Lane probably each night,” he said. “Not 19 per se but 15, 12-15 a night.”
Schumacher, who also plays football for the Pirates, has not yet thought much about his athletic or academic career beyond the end of this season. For now, he names helping Prairie qualify for the upcoming Class 1A Division I state tournament as his central goal.
“He’s one of the most funny, outgoing kids you’ll meet,” Wolter said of Schumacher. “He always comes to the gym with a smile. ... He makes everybody’s day better; he really is a good kid.”