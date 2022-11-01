Clarkston football has been on a roll in recent weeks — one that senior Landon Taylor kept going with a pivotal fourth-quarter punt return touchdown in a 24-17 win against Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park on Oct. 22.
The victory was the Bantams’ fourth straight and perhaps the most important of their season thus far, moving them into first place in the league standings. For his excellence under pressure, Taylor was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“He’s really a big-play guy,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said of Taylor. “He’s had a lot of big plays for us, (but) that was probably the biggest moment he’s had.”
The 6-foot wide receiver has been a longtime leader who “kind of flew under the radar last year” while posting standout numbers for the Bantams.
“We knew coming into this year he was going to be a huge piece of the puzzle,” Bye said. “He’s been doing it for a couple years now on a really high level.”
Taylor is also a member of Clarkston’s varsity basketball team, and has played other sports like soccer and golf for the Bantams to boot. He is among the football team captains this year, and is hoping to break Clarkston’s record for career receiving yards, which he said sits at around 1,800 while he is currently between 1,500 and 1,600.
“I think I’ve just grown as a football player,” Taylor said. “I think I’ve become more of a leader and a voice on the team.”