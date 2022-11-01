Clarkston football has been on a roll in recent weeks — one that senior Landon Taylor kept going with a pivotal fourth-quarter punt return touchdown in a 24-17 win against Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park on Oct. 22.

The victory was the Bantams’ fourth straight and perhaps the most important of their season thus far, moving them into first place in the league standings. For his excellence under pressure, Taylor was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

Tags

Recommended for you