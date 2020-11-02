Kamiah High’s Landon Keen has been a force at linebacker for all four years of his high school career.
His dogged efforts on a muddy and wet field to help the Kubs defeat Clearwater Valley 16-0 in their regular-season finale late last month earned him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“He’s had a great season,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “He’s been a guy that we’ve had in there to get tough yards. He’s not really a breakaway kind of running back, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen him give a negative play. He’s always battering people, ramming people, finding little gaps to get through.”
Keen had 24 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown for the Kubs against CV. He was also instrumental to their Idaho Class 1A Division I state play-in victory against Lapwai on Friday, running for three touchdowns.
“He’s a guy that keeps getting first down for us,” Kludt said. “Keeps moving the chains, and he just doesn’t take losses.”
Keen also plays varsity basketball for Kamiah.
Kludt called Keen a “great leader on the field” — something the Kubs will need in their state quarterfinal against Raft River of Malta on Saturday.
“He’s just a great kid,” Kludt said. “His leadership is the biggest thing. Not only in football and in basketball, but in school in general. He makes people accountable, not only by his actions but by the way he handles other kids and encourages them.
This week’s nominees for Prep Athlete of the Week can be found on Page 2B.