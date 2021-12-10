In area girls’ basketball, there is no greater terror from long range than Colton’s Kyndra Stout.
Stout garnered recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the week with a performance that saw her rain down five 3-pointers and total 23 points along with 11 rebounds in the Wildcats’ 75-13 season-opening victory Saturday against Touchet.
The 5-foot-9 sophomore guard followed up on that outing with seven 3s and 21 points in a win Monday against Asotin.
“She got her feet wet last year; we got to play nine games,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “You could see her making progress and getting better by the end of the season. She’s put in a ton of time in the offseason shooting the basketball and working on her game. I think she’s got a lot more room to grow.”
Stout also is notably active with FFA and is on the softball team, but says basketball is her “favorite thing to do,” and she developed her prowess thanks to a combination of strong coaching and being the “first to show up and last to leave” at the gym week in and week out. She harbors aspirations to one day play in college.
“She’s always got a smile on her face,” Vining said. “She loves the game of basketball, and being around her teammates every day at practice.”