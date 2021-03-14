Impressive as Lapwai junior Kross Taylor’s seven 3-pointers and 22 points in the Wildcats’ 82-60 Idaho Class 1A Division I state title victory against Riverstone of Boise on March 5 were, the numbers did not mark season-high game totals for the 6-foot-3 guard.
Given the stage on which he achieved those stats, however, they represented perhaps the finest showing of his high school career to date — and they helped him to gain recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“For the magnitude of the game, the way he just stepped up, I felt like that was one of his best games,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “He stepped up as a leader offensively and defensively that day.”
Taylor agreed.
“It feels really great to go out there and perform,” he said. “I was working for it all season, and when the chance came up, I knew I had to perform and went out there and did so.”
A deadly shooter from distance, Taylor averaged 13.3 points per game in the 2020-21, along with 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals. He hit a scorching 11-for-12 from 3-point range and totaled 34 points in a breakout performance against Potlatch in February, and “just excelled” since, according to Eastman. He and Eastman each named ballhandling and “getting to the basket” for short-range plays as major areas of improvement in his game during the course of the season.
“He’s definitely going to be one to watch next year,” Eastman said.
Taylor, who also plays football for the Wildcats, is active in the spring and summer in AAU basketball with the Idaho Select program, which travels to places like Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Boise. He aspires to help Lapwai to another state title next year and to play college basketball after finishing his high school career, but he has yet to decide where.