With 27 points, Kross Taylor was the top individual scorer in unbeaten Lapwai's highest-scoring team performance of the boys basketball season to date — a 110-69 domination of Whitepine League rival Prairie of Cottonwood on Jan. 20.
It was no shock, then, when the 6-foot-2 senior became the third Wildcat boy this season to gain recognition as the Tribune's Prep Athlete of the Week.
Taylor long has been known as one of the top long-range shooters in the region, and has worked hard to add more dimensions to his game late in his high school career.
"It just shows that all of his hard work is paying off," Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. "He's one of the top shooters in the league and also in the state. From his sophomore year since I've been with him, he's consistently every year been one of our top shooters. He's one of those kids that you cannot leave open — now he can also drive in and finish by the rim, which is a good developing part of his game."
Taylor also has played varsity football for the Wildcats, who made a deep run in the state tournament in the fall. He is hoping to help lead the basketball team through a complete undefeated season and second consecutive state title run to cap off his time with Lapwai sports.
He has been looking into possible schools at which to play college basketball, and plans to "commmit after the season."