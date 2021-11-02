Lewiston senior Kobe Wessels has worked tirelessly in-season and out since the seventh grade to mature into the Bengals’ leading distance runner.
“One thing I remember is that our junior high coach loved Kobe, thought the world of him,” Lewiston coach John Potter recalled of Wessels. “What has brought him to this leadership position and district championship is work ethic. He worked hard, ran in the summers, did the things he needed to do — which is a difficult task for high schoolers, and it’s uncommon for high school kids to do that. He did it consistently, and now he’s one of the best runners in the state of Idaho.”
Wessels claimed the Class 5A district title with a 16 minute, 30 second 5K showing at Farragut State Park in Athol, Idaho, on Oct. 21, and was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week in consequence.
His district time was far off his personal 5K record of 15:39, but came on a much tougher course as Max Cervi-Skinner of Coeur d’Alene pushed him, finishing less than two seconds behind.
“First time I did (win Districts),” Wessels said. “I wanted to win really bad.”
Wessels would go on to finish 19th with a time of 16:26 at the state meet in Eagle Island State Park on Friday. He has aspirations to achieve times under 4:30 in the 1,600 meters and under 9:50 in the 3,200 for his spring track season, and is interested in running for Lewis-Clark State after he graduates.
“I just enjoy the sport a lot,” he said when asked how he maintains his motivation. “I enjoy the feeling of running.”