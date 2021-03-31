Deary’s Kenadie Kirk has been traveling to Kendrick to play co-op softball since she was in elementary school.
Now playing her freshman high school season with the Tigers, Kirk registered six hits in a doubleheader against Nezperce and two more in a meeting with Grangeville earlier this month to gain recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I wasn’t able to play last year, so I really couldn’t see where my skill level was,” Kirk said. “The one thing I was nervous for coming up to the year was actually hitting, but that’s where I’m excelling right now, so I’m pretty proud of it.”
Kirk also plays varsity volleyball and basketball, competing for Deary in those sports. She faced some of her Kendrick softball teammates recently on the basketball court before joining forces with them upon the transition to the new sports season.
“It’s been great,” she said. “I love it so much — it’s so fun to be able to come down to a different school and hang out with my old friends. I’ve played softball ever since I was in third grade, something like that, and I’ve been friends with these girls ever since then.”
Kirk thinks her team, which is tied for second in the latest coaches’ poll and delivered a series of dominant showings early in the season, has a strong chance at a state title.
“We always hope to go down to State,” she said. “The last year they were able to play, they went down and became state champions ... It looks like we have a good chance to go down to State, and hopefully show up and win.”