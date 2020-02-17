Prep Athlete of the Week: Kaylynn Johnson

With just five players, the Orofino High girls’ basketball team managed to defeat St. Maries in a recent Central Idaho League game, getting a double-double from Kaylynn Johnson.
Johnson, a 5-10 junior, finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds and was voted Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week in an online vote of readers.
“Kaylynn’s a super, three-dimensional player,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said. “She obviously dominates in the post with her size. And I’m anxious to see her senior year.
“She’s been mainly a post. But these past four or five games, I moved her to wing and even had her playing at point guard.”
Mullinix will sometimes jump into drills during practices. Because of that, she said she has a deep appreciation for Johnson’s commitment to rebounding. Johnson boxes out so hard that “she’s like a brick wall,” Mullinix said.
Perhaps what Mullinix likes the most about Johnson is her “great personality.”
“She’s got a great head on her shoulders, good moral values, excels in the classroom and is just an all-around good kiddo,” Mullinix said. “I demand a lot out of her, and I would say in these last couple weeks, she’s excelled in practice at taking on a leadership role, getting after her teammates.”
Nominees for the latest Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week award can be found on Page 2C.