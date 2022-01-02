In one of several recent takedowns of larger-division schools by the Idaho Class 1A Division I Lapwai boys basketball team, sophomore forward Kase Wynott put up a game-high 26 points as the Wildcats defeated Washington Class 2A foe North Central of Spokane 81-60 on Dec. 21.
The Prep Athlete of the Week award which Wynott received in recognition of the performance was the third in as many weeks to go to a player from his school.
Wynott would go on to lead the Wildcats in scoring with 72 total points through their three-game title run in the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College, and was named tournament MVP for his efforts.
"He's just really been finding his groove with the team," Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said of Wynott. "He's really been working with the basketball. He's just shooting at a really high level right now. It's just all due to his work ethic. He comes to the gym before practice, he stays after, and he's just really big on practicing, and you can really tell now that he's coming into his own."
Standing 6-foot-4, Wynott is the son of former Lewis-Clark State standout Jeremiah Wynott. He plays traveling AAU basketball outside the school season, and has expressed an interest in eventually playing Division I college ball.
"I feel our season so far has been 'perfect,'" said Wynott, who currently is averaging 22.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game with the unbeaten Wildcats. "Our coach scheduled us some bigger schools so we would be ready for the Avista. My goals for his season are pretty simple: go undefeated and bring home another state championship to Lapwai."