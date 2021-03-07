With his height, athleticism and experienced poise on the basketball court, Lapwai’s Kase Wynott seems mature well beyond his years.
“He’s only a freshman, and he’s already dunking it with two hands,” Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman said.
The 6-foot-4 Wynott totaled 53 points in the final two games of the Wildcats’ Class 1A Division I district title run, and in so doing earned recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
He is the son of former Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball standout Jeremiah Wynott, who introduced him to the game at a young age. Outside of the school season, Kase is active in AAU basketball, often traveling to places like Seattle and Spokane.
“I feel like Kase is really good at all three levels,” Eastman said, referring to Wynott’s ability to score from 3-point range, midrange or inside. “... It’s the new kind of big man — the new style of basketball big man, where you can shoot 3s, but you’re still a presence inside.”
Eastman called Wynott a “very talented player” with a “great work ethic” and “really good basketball IQ,” and feels Wynott truly is “becoming a young man” as he develops physically and mentally this season.
“He’s young, but I consider him a leader,” Eastman said.
Wynott, who hopes to eventually match his father’s height of 6-8, aspires to play Division I college basketball after finishing his high school career.
In Friday’s 1A DI state title game, he finished with a game-high 23 points in the Wildcats’ 82-60 win against Riverstone at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
“It’s been pretty good,” Wynott said of his freshman season.