PREP ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kaeden Frazier

When Clarkston High needed a score, the Bantams got one from quarterback Kaeden Frazier. He ran in a two-point conversion against West Valley to defeat the Eagles in triple-overtime, 50-49, on Oct. 4. For that, online Tribune readers voted him Prep Athlete of the Week.
Before the season, Clarkston coach Brycen Bye predicted Frazier’s legs might add a different dimension to the Clarkston attack.
“It makes our run game more dynamic because now you have to worry about two guys intsead of one,” Bye said after Clarkston’s 23-14 win against Pullman last week. “Even tonight, there were a couple runs where our running backs were open because the defense knows (Frazier’s) a threat.”
Frazier isn’t just successful on the field.
“He’s everything that you want in a young man,” Bye said. “He’s smart. He works hard. He’s super dedicated to school and sports. Just a nice young man and he’s going to really go far because of that.”
After a win against Orofino earlier this season, Frazier spent part of his postgame interview with a reporter complimenting the Maniacs for their sportsmanship — in turn, revealing his own.
“He’s been raised really well to treat people with respect, greet people kindly,” Bye said. “He represents our football team really well.”
