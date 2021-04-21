Kadence Beck probably is best known as a high school girls’ wrestling standout, but the sophomore proved she is a force to be reckoned with in another sport as she swept the 100, 200 and 400 meter sprints in competing for Highland of Craigmont in an April 8 meet at Kamiah.
In recognition of the outing, Beck was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Beck’s father and wrestling coach, Andrew, thinks her times of 13.45, 27.94 and 1:01.83 in the three events each rank in the top five among the Idaho Class 1A girls’ field.
“She’s a very goal-oriented kid,” Andrew Beck said. “She sets goals, and some people think her goals are out of reach, but if you knew her work ethic and her drive, they’re not out of reach. She’s the type of kid that, when other students are out having fun, she’s jogging or she’s on the wrestling mat.”
Alhough her freshman high school season was canceled, Kadence had already shown great promise as a track athlete in middle school — particularly in her favorite event, the 400. She feels the toughness she has gained during the course of her wrestling career helps her endure the pain of the long sprint.
“It’s a gut check, pretty much,” Kadence said. “It’s almost like I’m wrestling.”
Alongside her track season, Kadence currently is training and competing in club freestyle wrestling, and will be traveling to Texas for a national event in that sport in two weeks.
This track season, she hopes to get her 400 time down to 57 or 58 seconds and secure a collegiate running scholarship. She is interested in going to college somewhere where she can continue to compete in both sports, and in studying to be a nutritionist or dietitian.