Kaden DeGroot of Kamiah may have played only one season of high school football, but he made it count.

After helping lead the Kubs to a regular-season Whitepine League Division I title and postseason berth, the 6-foot-3 senior made two critical catches in the course of securing a down-to-the-wire, 16-12 victory against Butte County in the opening-round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state playoffs. His efforts gained him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

