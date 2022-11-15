Kaden DeGroot of Kamiah may have played only one season of high school football, but he made it count.
After helping lead the Kubs to a regular-season Whitepine League Division I title and postseason berth, the 6-foot-3 senior made two critical catches in the course of securing a down-to-the-wire, 16-12 victory against Butte County in the opening-round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state playoffs. His efforts gained him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“That game against Butte County was a pretty tough slugfest back-and-forth,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “One of those games where a big play was going to make a big difference on either side. For either team to be able to throw the ball at all was a big deal. ... Two big plays by (DeGroot) made all the difference in the world — probably all the difference in the game, honestly.”
DeGroot grew up playing youth and middle school football, but had not turned out for the sport any of his first three years of high school, during which time he became a varsity standout for the Kubs in basketball and track-and-field.
“My son (quarterback Dave Kludt) was the guy who kind of talked him into it,” Nels Kludt said of DeGroot’s decision to participate. “They went out and started throwing the ball around last summer, and he decided to give it a shot — and we’re pretty glad he did, obviously.”
DeGroot was also glad that he turned out, saying he “made some memories (he) can look back on” in the season, which ended this past week with a defeat to Grace in the state semifinals.
He is now gearing up for his senior season as a power forward for the Kubs in basketball, after which he plans to cap his high school sports career with a return to pole vaulting, jumping and sprinting for the track team.