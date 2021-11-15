Justice Brown of Colfax's volleyball had one of her career-best showings earlier this month to help the team secure a berth to the Washington Class 2B championships, notching 39 assists and 26 digs in a state-qualifying district semifinal victory Nov. 3 against Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle.
The senior setter then added 24 assists, seven digs and two aces in a triumphant district title match Nov. 4 against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, and was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week in recognition of her efforts.
“I’ve coached a long time, and one of my assistant coaches describes (Justice) as the ‘Steady Eddie’ on the team,” said Brandy Brown, Justice’s coach and mother. “She’s just a very consistent player and a great leader. She’s just a humble player and steady.“
Justice would go on to finish her high school career playing a major role as the Bulldogs (26-3) finished fifth in the state tournament. She is a three-sport athlete who also competes for Colfax basketball and softball, and still has her senior seasons in the latter two sports ahead of her.
A National Honor Society member, Justice plans to major in dental hygiene at Eastern Washington University after finishing high school.