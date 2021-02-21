When Lapwai needed a spark in the Class 1A Division I girls’ basketball district tournament final Feb. 12 against Prairie, freshman Jordyn McCormack-Marks answered the call.
“She just stepped up when we needed her to step up,” her coach and mother Ada Marks said. “She encouraged her teammates and pushed herself hard to help her team win.”
McCormack-Marks finished the 54-49 Lapwai victory with 13 crucial points, and her showing gained her recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
The 5-foot-10 guard, who had years of previous experience in AAU basketball, was a force throughout a season that just concluded with a third-place finish at the state tournament for the Wildcats. McCormack-Marks felt her greatest area of improvement during that span came on defense and in being “more of a team player and not a me-me-me person.”
Her mother agreed.
“Overall, her defense improved a lot over the season, and just kind of the way that she’s just an unselfish player,” Ada Marks said. “That’s the way I’ve always brought her up to be. It’s always great to score, but it’s also great to be able to share and get your teammates the ball. ... Not just as a coach, but as a mom, I was very proud of the way that she carried herself throughout the season.”
McCormack-Marks, who also plays softball and volleyball, hopes to help lead the basketball team to more of the state titles to which the program historically has been accustomed within her remaining three years.
“There’s always next year,” she said. “We just need to work hard and play every game like we want to win, and not give up — whether we’re winning or losing, just keep playing as hard as we can.”