Lapwai's Jordyn McCormack-Marks finished her sophomore season being named player of the game in the Wildcat girls basketball team’s semifinal and final victories against Raft River of Malta and Prairie of Cottonwood, respectively, in their Class 1A Division I state title run.
To cap it all off, McCormack-Marks — who littered the stat sheets with an average of 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game through the tournament — was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Her game in all aspects really grew, I think,” McCormack-Marks’ coach and mother, Ada Marks, said of her season. “She had a better mindset of being mature, to know what she needed to do. I think come next year, (she should emphasize) staying focused, but working more on filling the stat sheet on rebounds and on defense. It’s more or less just playing hard every game she goes out for. I’ve always taught her just to play the game.”
The 5-foot-10 McCormack-Marks also has played softball for Lapwai, but basketball is her unrivaled No. 1 sport.
“I think I’m doing better defense-wise,” she said of her performance this year in comparison to her freshman year. “I think I need to continue to get better on that part of my game.”
With two more years of basketball to play, McCormack-Marks unsurprisingly hopes to help the team add two more state titles to its collection. She looks forward to playing alongside her younger sister Jaelyn, who will be a freshman in the fall.